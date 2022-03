COTTOWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, March 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily)– The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a burglary.

“Do you know me?,” says a post issued by the department, sharing a photo of the man sought.

“A person of interest in a burglary case is pictured here, tips to Detective Incardine @ 801-944-7100.”

No additional details were shared.