Silver Alert issued for woman missing from care center in Orem

OREM, Utah, July 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has special needs and is missing from a care center in Orem.

A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for Judith Jane Wright, who is 82 years old and has dementia.

Wright is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Friday night at Orchard Park Care Center and was wearing a gray or brown sweater, khaki pants and tennis shoes.

According to the Silver Alert, Wright is very mobile and would most likely go to a gas station, park or church.

Anyone who has seen Judith Jane Wright or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070.