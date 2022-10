PROVO, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire & Rescue was called to the scene of a structure fire late Sunday night.

The call came in at 11:42 p.m.

“Fire in a Provo apartment building displaced six occupants,” says a Facebook post issued at about 1 a.m. Monday.

“All are safe and uninjured. The cause is under investigation.”