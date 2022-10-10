Rollover, cleanup causes delays on ramp between I-15, I-80

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck rollover that spilled fertilizer on a ramp that connects Interstate 15 and I-80 in South Salt Lake caused significant delays to rush hour traffic Monday morning.
An estimated 400 pounds of fertilizer was spilled on the ramp, between northbound I-15 and I-80, according to reports.
UDOT first reported the crash, at the interchange in South Salt Lake, at 7:28 a.m. Roadways were originally expected to be cleared by 9 a.m., UDOT Traffic tweet, but that estimate was later updated to 10:30 a.m.
The truck driver suffered no major injuries.
Crash
NB I-15 Ramp To EB I-80 (South SL) Salt Lake Co.
Ramp Closed, Use Alt
Est. Clearance Time: 09:00 AM
For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm
— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) October 10, 2022