Rollover, cleanup causes delays on ramp between I-15, I-80

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck rollover that spilled fertilizer on a ramp that connects Interstate 15 and I-80 in South Salt Lake caused significant delays to rush hour traffic Monday morning.

An estimated 400 pounds of fertilizer was spilled on the ramp, between northbound I-15 and I-80, according to reports.

UDOT first reported the crash, at the interchange in South Salt Lake, at 7:28 a.m. Roadways were originally expected to be cleared by 9 a.m., UDOT Traffic tweet, but that estimate was later updated to 10:30 a.m.

The truck driver suffered no major injuries.