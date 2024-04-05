Skeletal remains found in Box Elder County identified; death called ‘suspicious’

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, April 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the skeletal remains found on March 30 in a remote area of the Bear River Bird Refuge.

The remains are those of Elijah Peck, 42, from Garland. His identification was made through the use of dental records, a news release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office says.

“This case is being investigated as suspicious, as is protocol when a cause of death cannot be immediately determined,” the statement says.

“Based on the information currently available, Mr. Peck was last seen in May 2023 and was not reported as missing. However, as this is an ongoing investigation, these details are subject to change.”

The remains were found in a wetland area on the northwest side of Willard Bay.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with knowledge relevant to the investigation to call 435-734-6530 and leave a message, or email [email protected].

Gephardt Daily will share additional information as it is released.