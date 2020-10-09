Partial skeletal remains found in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An investigation is underway after human remains were found Wednesday afternoon in Iron County, in an area south of Cedar City.

Sheriff’s officials were dispatched to a remote location in the Shurtz Canyon area at about 2 p.m. The report was made by a crew working for the Bureau of Land Management, doing trail maintenance work.

“Detectives responded, using ATVs to (get to) the scene, and confirmed it was the skeletal remains of a human body,” a statement from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office says.

“The remains were found in an outcropping of rocks, and it appeared the remains had been there for a long time. Due to the period of time the remains had been in the area, there was very little clothing, and it has not been determined if it was a male or a female.”

The remains, which did not constitute a full skeleton, were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office. More information will be provided “pending further investigation,” the ICSO statement says.