Skier killed in crash at Morgan resort

PETERSON, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man died while skiing at a private resort in Morgan County.

The skier was at a higher elevation at the Wasatch Peaks resort, newly opened in 2021, and had to be brought down by the resort’s ski patrol to an ambulance, Morgan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Christensen said. At which point he was pronounced dead, Christensen said.

The man lost control after hitting a snowbank, he said, in the Sunday 2:44 p.m. mishap at the members-only resort just west of Peterson. “I didn’t see any obvious injuries on the body, such as fractures, so it must have been internal.”

The name of the man, a Utahn, he said, was yet to be released pending notifications. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an exact cause of death.

The resort, formally known as Wasatch Peaks Ranch, covers 20 square miles, according to its website, and offers exclusive skiing, an 18-hole golf course and a wildlife preserve for hunting and fishing, biking and hiking for members.