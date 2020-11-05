Skyline High School to transition to online learning for 2 weeks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Skyline High School will transition to online learning for two weeks, officials said Thursday.

According to the Granite School District COVID dashboard, the school at 3251 E. 3760 South will return to in-person learning on Nov. 19, upon formal recommendation from the Salt Lake County Health Department.

The dashboard shows 18 positive COVID-19 cases at the school, which means that .85% of the total student population has tested positive. If a school has 15 or more cases of COVID-19 associated with it over a 14 day period, the recommendation is that the school transition to online learning for two weeks.

