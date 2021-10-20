SLC airport looking to lease restaurant, retail space as New SLC phase 2 gets underway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake International Airport is looking to lease restaurant and retail space to as The New SLC phase 2 gets underway.

The New SLC, which will update and expand the airport, is a $4 billion program that began in July 2014 and will continue in phases through 2024. Read more about the program here.

“The public procurement process to select concessions for The New SLC Phase 2 is now underway, which includes the 22 gate extension of Concourse A,” said a news release from the airport. “The first four Delta gates will open in spring of 2023, followed by the addition of 18 Delta gates opening in the fall of 2023.”

The Request for Proposal is available on Salt Lake City’s purchasing webpage here. Interested businesses must be registered on the Utah Public Procurement Place webpage in order to download documents and submit a proposal. The deadline for proposals is Jan. 21, 2022 at 2 p.m.

“Phase 2 has been designed for 19 retail and restaurant spaces totaling 23,873 square feet,” the news release said. “A total of 12 food and beverage locations are planned, including two full-service restaurants with alcohol service, a globally-recognized fast food hamburger chain and two dedicated coffee concepts. In addition, seven specialty retail, news and gift and service locations are part of the Phase 2 extension.”

The Salt Lake City Department of Airports is looking for a balanced mix of local, regional and national brands, the news release said. Other considerations SLCDA will look at when selecting tenants are pricing, hours of operation and service standards. After the proposals are received, a SLCDA selection committee will review the proposals to determine if the submissions meet the minimum requirements before ranking them and meeting with the top ranked firms.

“Operating a business at SLC International Airport is unique in that it is a city-owned facility that is largely regulated by the federal government in a highly-secure and time sensitive environment,” the news release said. “In addition, there are limited opportunities for concessionaires to enter the airport due to limited space and long lease terms.”