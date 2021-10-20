St. George police searching for missing teen

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for a missing teen.

“Abigale Tolbert is in state custody and ran away from her foster family on Sept. 3,” said a Facebook post from St. George Police Department. “We realize there is time between when she went missing and this post, but that is not due to inaction. We do not have a clothing description or further details. If you have any information on Abigale or her whereabouts, you are asked to contact #iamsgpd at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 21P022783. Thank you.”

Abigale is 17 years old and is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 141 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is not clear what she was wearing when she went missing or where she was heading.

