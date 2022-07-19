SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall recovering from COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has announced she has COVID-19, and will be staying home from the scheduled City Council meeting Tuesday night.

“Like many of you, I’m at home recovering from COVID-19 today,” Mendenhall said in a video posted to her Facebook page.

“Fortunately, my symptoms are mild thanks to being vaccinated and boosted. I wish I could be with Salt Lake City Council at the West side meeting today, but I wanted to share a few thoughts with you all ahead of time. Stay safe Salt Lake City!”

In her video message, Mendenhall said she was especially sad to miss tonight’s meeting since it is set for the Sorensen Unity Center, on the city’s west side, at 1389 S. 900 West.

“It’s an awesome idea and it’s a great opportunity for the city to hear from Westside residents directly. I was really looking forward to attending the meeting.”

Mendenhall said she is fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and her case is mild. She urged listens to also get vaccinated and boosted, saying that “is still the most reliable way to reduce your chances of experiencing severe symptoms of being hospitalized or worse. The current wave is highly contagious, so please don’t wait.”

The mayor then shared thoughts on the west side, and the need to keep increasing equity throughout the city.

“Our city’s west side is not only full of potential, it’s already an incredible community with amazing assets like more homeownership than other areas of the city, more kids than other parts of the city. And so many cultures that make our city beautiful.”

Mendenhall talked about a number of plans she hopes will help the west side and all of Salt Lake City. To hear her full comments, view the video here.