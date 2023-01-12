SLC Mayor Mendenhall announces initiative to curb traffic fatalities, severe injuries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Wednesday that Salt Lake City will join the Vision Zero Network, a national program that aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries on city streets, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

“Our residents deserve to travel safely to and from our incredible neighborhoods, regardless of what time of day they travel, or how they travel,” Mendenhall said.

“Vision Zero is not more of the same. It is a significant departure from the status quo that will further solidify Salt Lake City’s commitment to safe streets.”

The Vision Zero approach calls for road systems and related policies to be designed to ensure that inevitable mistakes by users do not result in severe injuries or fatalities. It asks system designers and policymakers to improve the roadway environment, implement policies such as speed management and other related systems to lessen the severity of crashes, says a news release from the Mayor’s Office.

Mendenhall signed the proclamation Wednesday morning. The city will create a strategic plan, engage with the community, and develop proactive policy focused on generating the changes necessary to succeed.

Salt Lake City will join more than 45 other cities across the nation that are already doing the work, with an ultimate goal of zero deaths and zero serious injuries due to traffic violence by 2035.

“This is an exciting announcement that provides focus to our ongoing traffic safety efforts,” said Transportation Division Director Jon Larsen. “This will require a shift in mentality for everyone that getting there safely is more important than getting there fast.”

Mendenhall thanked community partners, including Sweet Streets, Dave Iltis, and others who have taken up the charge of street safety on their own time.

To read more on the Vision Zero Network, click here.