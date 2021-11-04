SLCo Health Department to host community vaccine clinics open to ages 5 and up

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Health Department will be hosting several free community vaccination clinics at locations throughout Granite School District this month following the recent approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11.

“We are very pleased to host these clinics in conjunction with the health department, and we hope our families take advantage of this opportunity,” said Granite superintendent Rich Nye.

Vaccines will be available at the clinics to all eligible individuals aged 5 and up. Minors receiving vaccines will be required to have parental consent. No appointments are necessary.

For the full list of vaccine clinics, visit Granite School District’s COVID information page.

To read more about Utah Department of Health’s plan for the vaccine rollout for kids, click here.