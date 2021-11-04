UTA will facilitate field trips with free program for schools

UTAH, Nov. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority will facilitate field trips with a free program for schools, officials said Thursday.

“UTA provides one free field trip per classroom per school year as a part of the K-12 Transit Education Program,” said a news release from UTA. “Teachers and administrators can register for field trips by filling out a form on the Schedule a Field Trip page here. Once the field trip form has been submitted, a UTA representative will reach out with instructions on how to take a field trip on public transit.”

Classes may ride any transit mode during UTA field trips including bus, TRAX, and FrontRunner, the news release said. Tickets issued for a particular time will be valid for 24 hours. Customer service is available to assist anyone unfamiliar with the UTA system or needs help planning a trip.

UTA can also provide an educational video to show students how to have a successful

travel experience.

In-person presentations by a UTA transit education representative are also available on a limited basis. To check availability and schedule an in-person presentation, please complete the form on UTA’s Schedule a Field Trip page here.

Anyone wishing to request additional UTA field trips may purchase a UTA Event Transit pass at a discounted rate.

All field trip fares are provided through the UTA GoRide app. A unique, one-time code will be made available for use on the app along with instructions on how to use it. One adult in each field trip group will need to download the app downloaded and enter the code on

their phone as proof of fare.

If you have questions about the field trip program, please email UTA at [email protected]