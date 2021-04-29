Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office announces walk-in vaccine clinics in Sandy next week

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office has announced walk-in vaccine clinics will be held with no appointments necessary in Sandy next week.

“Salt Lake County has 20,000 doses between Mountain America Expo Center and Maverik Center for next week,” said a news release. “We have been struggling with not getting enough doses for quite some time. And, starting Monday, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday to Saturday you can walk up at Mountain America and get a vaccine without an appointment. You don’t have to be an SLCo resident.”

Mountain America Expo Center is at 9575 S. State St. in Sandy and the Maverik Center is at 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive in West Valley City.