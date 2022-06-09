SLCPD: 2 alleged suspects arrested after westside apartment robbery attempt that left 1 dead, 3 injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police department have arrested two people wanted in an investigation into shootings and a robbery Monday at a westside apartment complex.

Arrested are Erik Virgen, 18, and Malibu Rose Mawson, 20. They face identical charges of aggravated robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated burglary, a statement from the SLCPD says. Both offenses are first-degree felonies.

On Wednesday, “the Salt Lake City Police Department contacted the Enoch Police Department after getting information about Mawson’s and Virgen’s location,” the SLCPD’s public relations statement says.

“Enoch Police safely located and arrested Virgen and Mawson. Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad drove the two back to Salt Lake City where they were later booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.”

The shootings Monday were dispatched at 7:08 p.m., and officers responded to an apartment complex at 1636 W. Briar Rose Place.

Officers found 19-year-old Anthony Wheatley inside an apartment unit with critical injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts, Wheatley died on scene.

After receiving a search warrant, detectives located two handguns and several spent shell casings inside the apartment where Wheatley died.

“During this investigation, detectives learned there was a plan between Wheatley, Mawson, Virgen and another person to beat up and steal from one or both people living inside the apartment,” the SLCPD’s public relations unit stated.

“At some point, a fight broke out between several people inside the apartment. During that fight, multiple rounds were fired. As previously released, Wheatley died, two others were shot, and one person hit with a gun.”

SLCPD officers are shown at 1150 S. Redwood Road. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

After the fight and shooting occurred, Mawson and Virgen traveled to Cedar City, the SLCPD pr statement says.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department acknowledges the Enoch Police Department, Cedar City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office for their dedicated assistance on this case.

“Detectives continue to work with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to determine what, if any, additional criminal charges Mawson and Virgen could face.”

Both Mawson and Virgen are being held without bail.

Probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests of Mawson and Virgen say that Mawson, post Miranda, told officers “she arranged the robbery with Anthony. She stated that Anthony saw (one of two apartment residents, who was her former boyfriend) post on Facebook about having marijuana.

“Malibu stated during the interview that she contacted (that resident) through Facebook messenger to meet…. Her part of the robbery was to contact (the resident) and get into the apartment. Anthony and (another man, unnamed) would then follow Malibu into the apartment and carry out the robbery.”

A shooting victim who survived identified his shooter as Virgen, the probable cause statements say.