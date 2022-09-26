SLCPD: 2 Highland High students, brothers, in custody after guns found in backpacks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Highland High School students, who are brothers, were taken into custody Monday morning after guns were found in their backpacks.

The investigation began at 10:24 a.m. Monday after Highland High administrators contacted police. The guns were found after a student was stopped “as part of a separate criminal and administrative investigation,” an SLCPD statement says.

“ During their contact with the student, school employees found a handgun in the student’s bag. As part of the investigation, the SLCPD SROs contacted a second student and located a second gun in that person’s bag.”

The guns were secured by SLCPD school resource officers, the statement says.

“The preliminary investigation shows the two students – who are brothers – brought the guns to school as a status symbol. No threats were ever made.”

Salt Lake City police and resource officers searched the school and neighborhood,” the statement says.

“The SLCPD thanks the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for their prompt assistance with this investigation.

“During the investigation, school administrators placed the high school on ‘secure alert.’

“Both students detained will be booked into a Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.”

As of noon, the school had been returned to normal operation.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information if more details are released. The suspects’ names are unlikely to be released because they are juveniles.