SLCPD: Armed woman, 47, arrested outside stolen vehicle for drug possession after pursuit involving DPS helicopter

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was taken into custody Thursday after a multi-city pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

An unmarked Salt Lake City Police vehicle began following the vehicle as a Department of Public Safety helicopter maintained visual contact from above, says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Jessica Lynn Jacobs, 47.

“Helicopter informed ground officers that the vehicle had stopped and the occupants were bailing on foot in different directions. (Jacobs) was a passenger in the vehicle. Officers made contact with (her), and she began to run away northbound through the alley way despite multiple commands to stop.”

As the woman ran, she raised her hands toward the officer, and tripped.

“The officer then observed a silver and black handgun fall out of the female’s right hand as she hit the ground and the gun tumbled and slid on the ground away from them,” Jacobs’ affidavit says. Once in custody, the woman said she was attempting to get the officer to shoot her.

The woman was found to have a firearm and a backpack, her affidavit says. The weapon had a loaded magazine, but no round was in the chamber. She also had more than 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl, an amount consistent with distribution rather than personal use, the statement says.

“Post Miranda, (Jacobs) admitted to being a user of methamphetamine and last used four days ago. (She) admitted that she got the firearm from a neighbor for protection. (She) also admitted to running away from police and retrieving the firearm from her shirt/bra area.”

Jacobs was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a second-degree felony

Purchase/transfer/possession/use of firearm by restricted person, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

She was ordered held without bail.