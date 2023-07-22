SLCPD: Driver killed in crash west of airport may have suffered medical incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 74-year-old man died Friday after his vehicle crashed into a tree in a neighborhood west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The investigation started at 12:58 p.m. Friday after patrol officers noticed a car crashed into a tree near 5040 W. Harold Gatty Drive. No other cars or pedestrians were involved.

“Officers immediately started life-saving aid,” a statement from the Salt Lake City Police public relations department says. “Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics arrived and continued providing life-saving aid, but the man died on scene.”

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene, the statement says. Detectives believe the driver likely suffered a medical episode prior to crashing into the tree.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

“No further information about the man is being released until next-of-kin notifications are made.”