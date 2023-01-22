SLCPD: Gang Unit officers witness drive-by shooting, arrest juveniles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested two juveniles overnight and will be screening charges for two others after officers witnessed a drive-by shooting, a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department says.

This investigation started at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, “when officers and detectives assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit saw a drive-by shooting occur near 500 N. Pamela Way,” the SLCPD news release says.

“The officers saw a green Nissan Maxima come into the neighborhood and saw multiple rounds being fired. Officers performed a traffic stop using their lights and sirens, but the driver of the Nissan took off and refused to stop.

“Because officers had just witnessed a shooting, they pursued the Nissan, which traveled through the neighborhood.”

No one was injured in the shooting, the news release says.

“The driver of the Nissan crashed into a car near 900 N. Sir Michael Drive. Officers moved in and took all four people from the Nissan safely into custody.”

The front-seat passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital after she said she was pregnant. Her involvement and whether any criminal charges will be filed remain under investigation, the statement says.

“During the arrest of a 16-year-old male, officers found a stolen handgun in his possession. Officers took this teen to the Salt Lake Valley Juvenile Detention Center and charged him with possession of a stolen firearm.”

Officers found a second handgun inside the Nissan. They took a second 16-year-old male to the same detention center and charged him with fleeing, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and other charges not disclosed in the police statement.

“Officers released a 15-year-old male to his guardians, but criminal charges will be screened for unlawful discharge of a firearm.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit is responsible for investigating gang-related crimes that occur within the city’s jurisdiction, the prepared statement says.