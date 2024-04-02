SLCPD identifies man shot, killed by officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have identified the man shot and killed by police early Tuesday morning near the Ballpark Neighborhood.

The man was 35-year-old Cameron Ammon Cloward.

The incident happened at about 2:24 a.m. at a convenience store near 875 S. State. A call came to dispatch about a person with a weapon in a gas station, said Brent Weisberg, spokesman for the Salt Lake City Police Department public relations department.

An earlier police briefing revealed the man was shot and killed, and four SLCPD officers were placed on paid administrative leave as a result of the officer-involved shooting.

“Based on preliminary information, we have been able to confirm that the weapon was in fact a deadly weapon,” Weisberg said. He declined to give details about the weapon while witnesses were still being interviewed.

“The suspect died on scene, and officers have recovered that deadly weapon.”

Police did not immediately release the name of the man killed, saying family notifications were not complete. Shortly after an afternoon news conference, the victim was identified as Cloward.

Weisberg said that based on preliminary information, the man went into the gas station convenience store, “and was reportedly threatening at least one person with that deadly weapon, and officers ordered that person to stop to comply with their orders. He did not comply and that is when deadly force was used. The suspect died on scene.”

Weisberg said investigators will continue to process evidence and leads, “and will go back to develop a timeline to figure out exactly what brought him to the gas station and to figure out what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.”

Gephardt Daily will share additional information as it is released.