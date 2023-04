SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers of the Salt Lake City Police Department are investigating a wrong-way driver for possible impairment after his car struck a tree.

“He drove the wrong way on 600 South, west of State Street and then clipped a tree before stopping on the sidewalk,” says a statement tweeted at 2:19 p.m. Saturday by Chief Mike Brown, SLCPD.

“It’s fortunate no one was nearby when this happened.”