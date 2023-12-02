SLCPD investigates overnight stabbing, arson in domestic violence case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related arson and stabbing which injured two people, including the suspect.

“This investigation started at 1:19 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023, when SLC911 received reports of a disturbance near Faultline Park. The exact address is not being released because this is a domestic violence investigation,” according to a press release by the SLCPD PR Unit.

“Officers learned the suspect, a 22-year-old man, stabbed his roommate. The motive remains under investigation,” the SLCPD statement said.

“After being stabbed, the 23-year-old victim hid inside a lower portion of the residence. The suspect is accused of following the victim, pouring an accelerant on the floor, and starting a fire.”

Officers took the suspect into custody, while the victim was taken to the hospital “with serious injuries. Those injuries are not considered life-threatening.”

Photo by Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza

The suspect was transported to a separate hospital, police said. His injuries were called minor.

“During transport, one of the ambulances lost traction due to winter-like conditions and crashed. Officers reported only minor damage and no injuries.”

A SLC police officer received minor injuries related to smoke exposure during the arrest. The officer is recovering.

“After being cleared from the hospital the suspect will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges including aggravated assault and aggravated arson.”

The name of the suspect will not be released until he is booked, the PR Unit statement said.