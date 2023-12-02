Time to go nuts! Utah’s Squirrel Fest is back

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Dec. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Natural History Museum of Utah is enlisting your help in its annual squirrel count. “Calling all squirrel observers!” reads the University of Utah museum’s announcement online.

“Squirrel Fest is back, December 2-10, 2023!

“NHMU is collecting data on where squirrels are and aren’t living in northern Utah – and we need your help!”

Squirrel Fest is the museum’s 9-day data collection extravaganza, encouraging Utahns to look for and submit surveys of squirrels to NHMU.

This ongoing data collection will help NHMU researchers better understand the ecological impacts of the Eastern Fox Squirrel, a non-native species recently introduced to northern Utah.

Look for squirrels outside your home, in your neighborhood, at work or school, or anywhere you find yourself recreating. Report your experience to NHMU by filling out this survey, and repeat this process throughout the week.

As a thank you for participating, the first 150 individuals to submit a survey during Squirrel Fest will earn a limited-edition NHMU squirrel sticker sheet (only one sheet per person, please) designed by a local artist.

Tips & Reminders:

The NMHU is interested to know where squirrels are – or are not, being spotted – so submitting a survey response when you DON’T see a squirrel is just as important as submitting one when you do see one.

The survey is designed to capture data from one location during a short observation period (between 5-20 minutes).

You can submit a new form each time you change locations, or start a new observation session at a repeat location.

The survey captures info on the location of your observation, what squirrel(s) you saw/heard, if any, and also gives you the opportunity to share information about the location and behaviors of what you observed.

“Participate in Squirrel Fest in the past,” NHMU asks? “Welcome back! Your yearly repeat observations will help us track changes taking place where you live.”