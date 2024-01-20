SLCPD investigating shooting in Liberty Wells neighborhood; multiple shots fired, one man hit

Photo by Patrick Benedict

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2024 — Police are on the scene of a shooting that injured a 40-year-old man in the Liberty Wells neighborhood. Officers and detectives were dispatched at 7:38 p.m. Friday to an area near 180 East Kensington Avenue, according to a 9:20 p.m. press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department. Officers provided emergency first aid upon finding a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took the man to the hospital. “The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time,” the SLCPD press release said. Officers have determined multiple shots were fired by an unknown person or persons. At least one bullet hit a nearby house. No one inside the home was hurt. Witnesses told officers the suspect or suspects left in westbound car on Kensington Avenue, roughly 1500 South. A description of the car is not available. Initial reports described the injured man as a victim of single gunshot to the back. No arrests have been made, but based on the preliminary investigation, police said there does not appear to be an imminent danger to the community. Anyone with information about this investigation should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-14827.