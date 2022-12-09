SLCPD makes third arrest in September killing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Thursday the Salt Lake City Police Department announced a third arrest in the September murder of Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez.

The fatal shooting came Sept. 10 near 500 South Post Street. After multiple 911 shots-fired calls, officers arrived at 12:54 a.m. on scene to find a young man, later identified as Galicia-Rodriguez, with critical injuries. Officers provided emergency first aid and Gold Cross ambulance took Galicia-Rodriguez to the hospital where he died.

Investigators learned a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old female followed the car driven by Galicia-Rodriguez to a home near 500 South Post Street. The three teens had a plan to carjack Galicia-Rodriguez, according to the department’s Thursday press release.

Inside the car with Galicia-Rodriguez was a female passenger, although her status was not detailed.

The 16-year-old and the 17-year-old were arrested within weeks of the killing, the names not released as they are juveniles.

“The 16-year-old is accused of walking up to the driver’s side of the car and firing multiple rounds inside, striking Galicia-Rodriguez,” police said. “It is alleged the 16-year-old got back into the car, driven by the 17-year-old male, and both left the area.”

Wednesday with the assistance of the SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), detectives located the 15-year-old female and safely took her into custody for her involvement in the shooting.

On Sept. 29, SLCPD’s Homicide Squad and SWAT Team executed a court-authorized search and arrest warrant in Salt Lake City as part of this investigation, during which they learned the location of the 16-year-old, the alleged shooter.

“SLCPD’s SWAT Team quickly transitioned and developed a tactical plan to safely arrest the 16-year-old suspect in West Jordan.”

By Oct. 5 detectives developed information that led them to safely arresting the 17-year-old driver for his involvement in the shooting.

All three suspects have been booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center.

The 16-year-old was booked on one count of aggravated murder, a charge which can carry the death penalty, and one count of aggravated robbery.

The 17-year-old was booked on one count of murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

The 15-year-old was booked on one count of murder, one count of aggravated robbery, and one count of obstruction of justice.

“No further information on this case is being released,” according to the press release.