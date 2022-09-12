Family pays tribute to son gunned down in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of murdered juvenile Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez has released a statement to Gephardt Daily about the son they lost.

“Bryan was loving and caring person who lived life the fullest,” it says. “His family is devastated and is going to miss him.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department on Sunday released the name of the 17-year-old victim, who died on Saturday after reportedly being shot through the window of a car after he stopped the vehicle.

Salt Lake City police were called to the scene, near 500 S. Post St. in Salt Lake City’s Poplar Grove area, after Multiple callers told dispatch operators they had heard gunfire.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a young man, later identified as Galicia-Rodriguez, with critical injuries,” a Sunday SLCPD statement says. “Officers provided emergency first aid and Gold Cross took Galicia-Rodriguez to the hospital where he later died.

“On Saturday, detectives with the SLCPD Gang Unit and Homicide Squad spent the day speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood where the shooting occurred looking for additional witnesses and evidence related to this case.”

The investigation is progressing, the police statement says, “but detectives are still asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.”

Detectives are still trying to confirm whether this was a gang-related shooting, based on information developed so far in the investigation, the Sunday statement says, adding “No arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 22-176652.

The family of Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez is attempting to raise funeral costs.

“Bryan was a victim of gun violence,” says a statement issued. “He was 17 years old and was his dad’s, brother and friends’ pride and joy. The family will be very grateful for any help at this time. Thank you. Venmo @Magdalena-Rodriguez-8.”