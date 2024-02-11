SLCPD: Man arrested after pulling knife on officer, admitting he had incendiary device

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released more information about the arrest of a man who allegedly pulled a knife on a police officer during a traffic stop, and said he had an incendiary device in his pickup truck, which led to the closure of State Street for about four hours.

An SLCPD officer made the stop just before 5 p.m. Saturday near 824 S. State, on the east side of the city’s Ballpark neighborhood.

The officer pulled over 51-year-old Arthur Lloyd Palmer for an expired registration and the fact that the truck’s color did not match that listed on the registration. During the stop, the officer also identified Palmer as a non-compliant sex offender, says a statement issued by the SLCPD.

“When the officer asked Palmer to exit his truck, Palmer pulled out a knife in an immediate show of force against the officer. SLCPD officers safely took Palmer into custody. Palmer resisted arrest.

“During an interview with officers Palmer claimed to have explosives inside the pickup. Officers observed several jars with liquids and other objects that concerned them enough that they pulled back from the pickup, secured the area, and initiated a response from the Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU).

“Because of Palmer’s statements about the materials and objects inside his pickup, his criminal record, and him pulling a knife on officers, the on-scene incident commander closed State Street in both directions from 800-900 South.”

The closure resulted in the evacuation of two businesses.

“HDU, with the assistance from Salt Lake City Fire, Gold Cross, and the Unified Fire Authority, safely removed all related items of evidence. The items will be safely stored for evidentiary needs and disposal,” the police statement says. “Once cleared, officers impounded the truck.”

No additional details have been released about the nature of the allegedly incendiary materials.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday night, officers reopened State Street in both directions.

According to Salt Lake County jail records, Palmer was arrested for investigation of:

Recklessness — incendiary device, a second-degree felony

Failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Failure to maintain a current ID card — child sex offender, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to register or expired vehicle registration, an infraction

As in all cases, charges will be determined by the county attorney’s office.

