SLCPD: Man in custody after report of shots fired near Sugarhouse park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An armed man was taken into custody Sunday after Salt Lake City police responded to reports of gunshots fired just before noon Sunday.

Police determined the suspect was on an upper floor of the Sugarmont Apartments, in the Sugarhouse neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The large complex, just north of Fairmont Park, has 341 apartments.

SLCPD called for extra units, Brent Weisberg, public relations spokesman for the police, told reporters at the scene.

Officers entered the building, and residents helped direct them to the suspect’s apartment, where they attempted to make contact.

“At one point, the individual did come out of his apartment unit, actually with a firearm so the officers immediately gave that person commands to drop the weapon to comply, and he did so we were able to take the man into custody safely,” Weisberg said.

Police also checked on other residents on the suspect’s floor, and determined they were OK, according to Weisberg.

“Obviously for us, the huge concern here is someone with a firearm and having a higher elevation. Looking down we’re right across the street from a park, so we wanted to make sure that we handled the situation as safely as possible.”

“This is one of those almost worst-case scenario situations when you have someone at a higher elevation potentially with a gun who could be shooting down at people. It’s just an absolutely terrifying situation for our officers.”

The suspect was taken into custody, and told officers there was a second person involved. Police did an initial search of the apartment, and found no additional person. At the time Weisberg spoke, he said officers were awaiting a search warrant to enter the apartment and do a more thorough search.

Restrictions for tenants were lifted, and traffic was allowed to return to normal patterns.

Weisberg said the investigation is continuing, as is the search for evidence the suspect shot the gun. There were no reported injuries.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details can be confirmed.