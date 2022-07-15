SLCPD officers rush to scene on report of a man doing doughnuts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police responded to the scene where a man who had reportedly been doing doughnuts in his car early Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City Police officers were called at 12:47 a.m. to the area of 400 East 700 South on a report that the man in a maroon Dodge Hellcat was driving recklessly and had struck a parked car.

The roadway also showed marks left by a car that had sped in a tight circle.

Officers contacted a man on the scene. He was near the maroon Dodge, which had the license plate number police had been given. The man was later identified as 20-year-old Devion Rashad Wormly.

“He told me that the Dodge Challenger was his car. He said that a white Nissan hit him and then drove away. It was obvious that he was not being truthful to me,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department. “There was no other damage to his vehicle other than the front which had extensive damage.

“I told Wormly that I did not believe him, and he became quite upset. He started to walk away and I told him to stay as I needed additional information from him concerning the accident.

“He had not yet told me he was the driver of the vehicle,” the officer’s statement says. “I told Wormly that he needed to stay or I would place him in handcuffs. He again began backing up so I grabbed his arm to put handcuffs on him. He pulled his arm away and ran from the area.”

Additional officers were called, and Wormly was located about 30 minutes later three blocks from the scene of the crash,” the suspect’s probable cause statement says.

“As officers were in the area, he continued to run from them until he was cornered behind a building.”

Wormly was taken into custody, and faces preliminary charges of:

Failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, a class A misdemeanor

Interfering with an officer, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to remain at the scene of accident — damage only, a class B misdemeanor

Drive on left of road when prohibited, an infraction

Wormly was booked into jail with his bail set at $500.