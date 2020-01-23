SLCPD releases body camera video following officer-involved shooting

OICI Press Conference from 170 N. 1460 W. Posted by SLC Police on Thursday, January 23, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released body camera video following an officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City Jan. 8.

Salt Lake City Police Department Sgt. Keith Horrocks said at a press conference Thursday morning the investigation into the incident, which occurred in the area of 170 N. 1460 West, is open and active. In keeping with OICI protocol, another agency — in this case the Unified Police Department — will be leading the investigation, in conjunction with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. The City’s Civilian Review Board and SLCPD internal affairs will conduct separate, parallel investigations.

SLCPD Captain Ty Farillas, division commander for the Pioneer Patrol Division, said the chain of events began when officers encountered a stolen vehicle occupied by the suspect, Tyler Keaton Webster, 20.

Farillas said that at 3:37 p.m., dispatch received a call of a red Ford Mustang that had just been stolen at 1594 W. North Temple St. One minute later, an ATL, or attempt to locate, was broadcast to all units in the city. That ATL was then played at the press conference.

Farillas said that at 3:40 p.m., dispatch received radio traffic from a unit occupied by two SLCPD officers had encountered a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen vehicle at approximately 110 N. and 1460 West. The exchange between dispatch and the officers was then played at the press conference, and one of the officers is heard saying the suspect appeared to be having problems with his vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle.

“Officers challenged the driver of the Mustang at gunpoint,” Farillas said. “The driver of the Mustang put the car in reverse and began backing up. Officers retreated to their patrol vehicle and began following the Mustang as it continued in reverse.”

The Mustang went up to the curb at about 170 N. 1460 West and officers exited their vehicle and began giving commands to Webster to show his hands and exit the vehicle.

“Officer number two approached the passenger side as officer number one moved to the driver’s side,” Farillas said. “The driver continued to rev the engine as officer number two found himself between the open passenger side door and the guardrail. Officer number two attempted to tase the driver at this time.”

The suspect vehicle continued in reverse, and appeared to slide sideways while doing so.

The body worn camera from officer one was then played, which can be seen at 5:59 minutes into the video above. In the body worn camera video, the officer can be seen approaching the suspect vehicle with his gun drawn. The suspect vehicle then reverses further. At 7:30 minutes into the body worn camera video, one can hear an officer saying “shots fired,” followed by “officers are fine, he’s trying to run into officers.” The second officer then says, “Let me see your hands.”

The body worn camera from officer two is then played, which begins at 8:40 minutes. In this video, after the officer says, “Let me see your hands,” one can hear the suspect saying, “I’m sorry, I’m just really paralyzed, sir. I’m sorry, ow. Holy sh–. Sir, I have a mental disability, I’m sorry, that was f—– up. Ow. I’m paralyzed dude, my legs. Help me please, please help me.”

Farillas said Webster received non life-threatening injuries and officers provided medical attention until paramedics arrived on scene. Webster underwent surgery and subsequently released to Adult Parole and Probation agents, who then transported the suspect to the Salt Lake County Jail.

One officer discharged his weapon and is currently on paid administrative leave as per protocol. It’s not clear at this stage whether it was the officer referred to as officer one or officer two that discharged his weapon.

Farillas added that this incident is the first OICI protocol activation for SLCPD in 2020.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County listed the charges Webster is facing. They are:

Robbery, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a second-degree felony

Two counts of assault against a police officer, a third-degree felony

Theft of motor vehicle fuel, a class A misdemeanor

The statement also details the chain of events leading up to the OICI. Webster allegedly stole the Mustang from a man who was attempting to sell his vehicle on Facebook Marketplace.

“Webster organized a meeting place and time to conduct a visual inspection of the vehicle in question as well as engage in test drive of said vehicle,” the statement said. “The victim agreed to meet Webster and drove the vehicle down from Ogden. When the victim arrived, he met with Webster and another male.”

Webster asked to take the vehicle for a test drive, to which the victim agreed, but would not allow Webster and the other man to take his vehicle without the victim being present, the statement said.

The victim drove the vehicle during the initial test drive. Upon return, the victim and the third man were looking at the engine, with the hood up and vehicle running, when Webster got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The victim immediately reported the vehicle theft to Salt Lake City PD. The third man stated he didn’t know Webster and left the area on foot, only to be located later by a passing police officer.

“Webster took the vehicle, and after driving several blocks, stopped and put the hood down,” the statement said. “He then continued to flee the area and eventually traveled south on 1460 West.

It was at that time that officers encountered him and the chain of events that led up to the OICI began.

Farillas added at the press conference that the suspect has prior convictions for unlawful sexual activity with a minor, disorderly conduct, damaging or interrupting a communication device, assault, false personal identity to a police officer, violation of a protective order, forgery, and theft by receiving stolen property. He was on felony probation at the time of the OICI.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.