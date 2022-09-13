SLCPD responds to Monday bomb threat against city libraries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Device Unit responded Monday after a bomb threat made to an unspecified library in the city.

The investigation started at 4:20 p.m. after police dispatch was contacted by the Salt Lake City Public Library System.

“The threat did not identify a specific library. Out (of an) abundance of caution, employees at SLC libraries started checking their locations,” says a notice issued at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, about 12 hours after the incident, by the SLCPD public relations unit.

“At 5:01 p.m. (Monday), as part of those routine checks, employees at the Sprague Branch library, located at 2131 South 1100 East, found an unattended bag outside the building.”

That address is in the Sugar House neighborhood.

Members of the Hazardous Device Unit (HDU) responded and used “available technology and resources, including robots, a drone, and x-ray technology to ensure community safety and rendered the bag safe,” the police statement says.

“There was no threat to the public and no explosives were found.”

The HDU is a statewide coalition of law enforcement members who receive specialized training and certification in explosive device assessment, operations, mitigation and removal, the SLCPD account says.

During the investigation, three businesses were asked to close and evacuate. Officers also closed Highland Drive between 2100 South and Wilmington Avenue.

Street closures were lifted at about 9 p.m. Monday.