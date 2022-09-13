I-15 driver critically injured when semi T-bones car in Weber County

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was transported in critical condition early Tuesday after his car hit an Interstate 15 divider, then rotated and stopped in a traffic lane, where it was T-boned by a semi.

The accident happened at 1:38 a.m. near milepost 350 in Weber County’s Pleasant View. The man, believed to be a Boise resident, was driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla.

“For an unknown reason, the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota moved to the left and struck the center concrete divider,” says a statement shared with Gephardt Daily by Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol.

“The Toyota corrected back to the right hard enough that it began to rotate and stopped or came to a near stop in the number three lane facing east. A semi truck which had been traveling in close proximity to the Toyota began braking as the events unfolded but was unable to stop prior to colliding with the Toyota.”

The semi hit the Toyota’s passenger side door, and the car was pushed off the right shoulder where it came to a rest, Roden’s statement says.

“The semi truck stopped a short distance ahead of the Toyota’s resting position.”

The driver appeared to be alone in the vehicle, but an initial report indicated a second occupant “was possibly ejected from the vehicle. Fire and police were unable to locate anyone else after an exhaustive search. Investigation is ongoing.”