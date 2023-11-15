SLCPD seeks help finding missing teen

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who went missing during the school day in Salt Lake City.

“We need help finding 15-year-old Silas Christian,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a social media post issued Tuesday night.

“Silas was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans near 945 E. 2100 South this afternoon. He did not return to school after lunch. Anyone who knows where Silas is should call 9-1-1.”