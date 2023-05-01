SLCPD: Suspect jailed after taking gun, extra bullets into Salt Lake City homeless Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into jail early Saturday morning after police say he took a gun into the Gail Miller Resource Center and refused to leave, sparking a partial evacuation.

Bridie Geeter, 33, described as a new resident at the homeless center, was told to leave after a gun was spotted in his backpack. Guns are not allowed in the center.

“Staff stated that the AP (arrested party) then appeared to be ‘on edge’ and kept trying to get behind the front desk, which is a restricted area to the residents,” Geeter’s probable cause statement says.

“Staff reported the male was not being compliant and they began to evacuate who they could from the building. Officers were deployed to a concealed area inside the shelter and observed the AP with a handgun in hand behind the front desk.”

Staff members were outside, talking with Salt Lake City Police officers, when they were “sent a picture by security guards inside of the shelter of the AP kneeling directly behind a security guard seated in a chair. This security guard later made statements about ‘preparing himself’ because he believed the AP was going to use the gun on him and he would have to defend himself.

“A second security guard made similar statements believing that the AP was going to begin shooting. Each of these security guards stated that they told the AP he needed to leave the shelter multiple times but he refused to do so. The AP was seen by officers, as well as later on video, pacing back and forth with the gun in hand.”

Geeter “then suddenly ran from behind the desk and up the stairs to where the dorm rooms are located,” his affidavit says. “Multiple additional officers then entered the shelter and the AP came down and was placed into custody.

“A 9mm handgun, with a chambered round and an extended magazine containing an additional 15 rounds was located on the stairs the AP came down from. The AP stated that it was his firearm and he needed it to protect himself. The AP appeared to be very paranoid and nervous.”

Post Miranda, Geeter told police again the gun was for his protection, and ” warning, the AP stated that he has the gun for his protection. The AP “stated that he believed that people were out there trying to get him. The AP stated that he did not believe anyone in the shelter was a threat. The AP had no explanation about why he felt he would be in immediate danger.”

His charging documents say Geeter told officers he has a history of using meth, and “he might have some in his wallet. A small plastic twist bag was located with a white crystal-like substance inside. That substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. Him possessing this controlled substance classifies him as a category 2 restricted person, which restricts him from possessing a firearm.”

Geeter was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Saturday, and booked on suspicion of:

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Purchase, transaction, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Geeter was ordered to be held without bail.