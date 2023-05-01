Police seek help finding teens who left Brigham City treatment center

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, April 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding two California teenagers who ran away from a Brigham City residential treatment center.

JHenry Carroll, 16, and Jack Payne, 15, left the Catalyst Residential Treatment Center, an addiction treatment center for juveniles at 970 S. 1025 West, Brigham City police stated on social media Sunday.

The boys’ parents have been contacted in California and say neither has contacted them, police said.

“A witness reported that the juveniles made plans to leave and head to Ogden. From Ogden they planned to get to Salt Lake and eventually back to Los Angeles, California,” the post states.

One of the teens is believed to have friends at a skate park in Weber County, police said.

JHenry is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a black coat and black shoes.

Jack is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the teens’ whereabouts is asked to call the Box Elder Communications Center at 435-723-5227.