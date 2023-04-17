SLCPD warns of road closures Saturday during Salt Lake City Marathon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are giving an early alert about roads that will be closed Saturday during the 2023 Salt Lake City Marathon and auxiliary events.

Beginning early that day, April 22, “anyone living, working, or visiting Salt Lake City should expect significant and potentially lengthy road closures as participants and spectators navigate the Salt Lake City Marathon,” says a statement issued by the SLCPD. “Officers will be stationed throughout the course to help ensure the safety for all of those involved.”

The eight related events planned for Saturday include the marathon, a half-marathon, a bike tour and several short distance running events.

“To ensure the safety of race participants and spectators, some segments of the racecourse require 100% closure. Some of these select street closures could be in place for up to seven hours,” the release says. “All roadway users are encouraged to follow all posted signs and directions from officers along the racecourse.”

Course maps are available for review on the Salt Lake City Marathon’s website. Community members should review them and prepare to avoid those areas or delay travel, if possible. Please use extreme caution when traveling through the area as there will be a significant increase in vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic.

For more information on road closures and estimated time frames as determined, click here.

For details on the marathon and how people can participate, click here.