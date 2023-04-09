Small explosion at University of Utah science lab causes minor damage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A small chemical explosion inside a science lab at the University of Utah blew out a window and caused minor damage Saturday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Capt. Shaun Mumedy told Gephardt Daily the explosion happened about 12:30 p.m. in the James Fletcher Building, home to the university’s physics and astronomy department. No injuries were reported, he said.

Only one person was inside the lab at the time of the explosion, Mumedy said. That person self-treated and left the lab before fire crews arrived, he said.