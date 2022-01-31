Small plane crashes at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people aboard a small plane escaped injury Monday morning when the landing gear collapsed and the aircraft crashed at the Provo Airport.

“A Utah Valley University Aviation Science Twin Engine Piper Seminole PA44-180 was performing a touch and go landing and take off procedure,” says a statement issued by Provo Fire.

“The landing was successful, but prior to take-off the front landing gear collapsed. Two people were on board. No injuries were reported.”

The airport is at 3421 Mike Jense Parkway, south of Utah Valley University, and is the location of the UVU Flight School.