Smith’s Ballpark to return to full capacity May 27

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake Bees will open Smith’s Ballpark to full capacity beginning on Thursday, May 27 as the minor league baseball team starts a six-game homestand against the Round Rock Express.

The upcoming homestand includes Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 29 and a special 1:05 p.m. start time on Memorial Day, May 31, said a news release from the Salt Lake Bees. Military members and first responders can purchase discounted tickets for any home game on the Bees website. More information about upcoming promotions is available here.

Fans can purchase tickets for any game during the Memorial Day weekend series now here, said the news release. All ticketing at Smith’s Ballpark is done digitally and fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets before arriving at the ballpark. Tickets for home games for the remainder of the season will be available to purchase online beginning May 26.

Smith’s Ballpark will remain a cash-free environment accepting credit, debit and prepaid cards and mobile payments at all points of purchase, the news release said. Cash-to-card kiosks are available for fans wishing to use cash. Mobile concession ordering is available for fans through the MiLB First Pitch App, by clicking here or by using QR codes located throughout the ballpark. Face coverings are encouraged, but no longer required for admittance.