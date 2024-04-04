Sorry, Utah: Oakland A’s select Sacramento as temporary home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Sorry, Utah baseball fans: The Oakland Athletics have selected Sacramento as their temporary home ahead of their move to Las Vegas.

Sutter Health Park in west Sacramento — home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats — will host the A’s for the 2025-27 seasons ahead of their move to Las Vegas in 2028, the team announced Thursday.

Team officials had been considering the current and future homes of the Salt Lake Bees as a possible places to play while their new stadium is built in Las Vegas.

A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval visited several sites — including Salt Lake City — in January to figure out where the team will play when their lease at Oakland Coliseum ends following this season.

Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento will host the A's for the 2025-27 seasons – ahead of the team's move to Vegas in 2028. pic.twitter.com/KryyjzpLMl — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 4, 2024

Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Co., said the local pitch to the A’s included sharing Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City and then the Bees’ future home in South Jordan’s Daybreak community when it opens in 2025.

At the time, Starks said the Bees “demonstrated we can accommodate their ballpark needs.”

Billboards also went up along the Wasatch Front in January in an effort to lure the A’s to Utah.

The billboards were part of Big League Utah‘s bid to bring a Major League Baseball team to Utah. The group is led by Gail Miller, co-founder and owner of the Larry H. Miller Co.

Big League Utah ultimately wants an MLB expansion team and has selected the 100-acre Rocky Mountain Power site near the Utah State Fairpark on Salt Lake City’s west side as the preferred location for a new ballpark.

The Larry H. Miller Company is excited at the opportunity to potentially host the A's while their Las Vegas stadium is built. We are MLB ready! pic.twitter.com/bWCOxTTZJt — The Larry H. Miller Company (@theLHMcompany) January 27, 2024

The A’s are expected to move into their $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat Las Vegas ballpark in 2028. The ballpark is scheduled to be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana hotel site.

The Nevada Legislature last summer approved up to $380 million in public funds for the MLB ballpark.