Some Tooele City residents told not to drink water due to ‘break’ in storage tank

TOOELE CITY, Utah, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Some residents in Tooele City “south of Vine Street and East of Main Street” are being told not to drink the tap water.
According to a statement posted on Facebook by Tooele City late Saturday morning, concerns over possible contamination are linked to the discovery of a “break” in a city water storage tank.
The water in all other areas of Tooele City are reported safe to drink.
The public notice is as follows:
DO NOT DRINK PUBLIC NOTICE
A break into the Tooele City’s water storage tank was found on June 20, 2020. The City routinely inspects all facilities at least once a day. The City is working hard to collect samples, flush the system, and clean the tank. Contamination risk is currently unknown.
What should I do?
• Residents living SOUTH of VINE STREET and EAST OF MAIN STREET DO NOT DRINK THE WATER. Bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice and sample results are available.
We encourage you to purchase your own bottled water, but if you are not able to do so bottled water is available at the Tooele City Police Department at 50 N Garden Street (one case per household).
• Possible symptoms are unknown. If you feel you may be experiencing any symptoms you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.
We will inform you when tests show no contamination in the drinking water and we return to service but within 24 hours.
For more information, please contact: 435-833-8220
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly. You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
This notice is being sent to you by Tooele City.
