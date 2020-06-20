Some Tooele City residents told not to drink water due to ‘break’ in storage tank

TOOELE CITY, Utah, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Some residents in Tooele City “south of Vine Street and East of Main Street” are being told not to drink the tap water.

According to a statement posted on Facebook by Tooele City late Saturday morning, concerns over possible contamination are linked to the discovery of a “break” in a city water storage tank.

The water in all other areas of Tooele City are reported safe to drink.

The public notice is as follows:

DO NOT DRINK PUBLIC NOTICE