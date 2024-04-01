Son sentenced in Vernal for financial exploitation of mother

VERNAL, Utah, April 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8th District Judge in Vernal has sentenced 50-year-old Mannix George Glines for the financial exploitation of a victim, his mother.

Glines was sentenced last week to a one to 15 year term in prison for financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. He was ordered to pay $60,168 in restitution.

“Stealing from or abusing anyone vulnerable is abhorrent, but to couple that abuse of trust with the exploitation of a family member is truly reprehensible,” said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes in a released statement.

“I applaud the Utah AG’s MFCU Division, led by Director Kaye Lynn Wootton. Her team is steadfastly committed to protecting the state’s most vulnerable adults from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.”

The Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office filed charges against Glines in November 2022. Glines pleaded guilty to one count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult on Jan. 3 of this year.

Glines was taken into custody after the hearing to begin his sentence at the Utah State Correctional Facility.