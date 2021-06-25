South Jordan firefighters douse blaze at Early Light Academy

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan firefighters were called to the scene of a school fire late Thursday afternoon.

They responded to the call, which came in at about 5 p.m., and rushed to the scene, the Early Light Academy at 11709 Vadania Dr. The facility is a public charter school for students in kindergarten through ninth grade.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, which reportedly had no students or teachers inside at the time of the fire.

Crews initially fought the fire from above, using firefighters on two ladder trucks.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information on this incident as details are released.