S. Jordan PD seeks suspects in $43K jewelry, cash heist

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying alleged burglary suspects police say made a big haul during a local heist.
“Anyone recognize these individuals?” South Jordan PD asks in their Friday afternoon statement on social media.
“These 3 subjects, plus a 4th unknown male, were involved with a burglary in the area of 1100 West and South Jordan Parkway where around $43,000 in jewelry and cash were stolen.”
“If you have any information related to this crime, please contact us at 801-840-4000, or send us a message.”