South Jordan police searching for missing woman at ‘very high risk’

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are searching for a woman who is “very high risk and easily manipulated” Sunday.

A tweet from South Jordan police said Alicia Jameson was last seen in the South Jordan area at 9:30 a.m.

“She has special needs and may be frightened if approached,” said the post.

Jameson is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown eyes and red bobbed hair. She wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a blue athletic top and jeans.

Anyone that sees Jameson is asked to call South Jordan Police Department on 801-840-4000.