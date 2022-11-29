South Ogden woman arrested for drugs, child endangerment; home condemned

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Ogden mother was charged with new drug counts Monday after eluding police for more than three weeks on warrants charging her with alleged drug possession and child endangerment.

Those warrants also led to the woman’s home being condemned by the Weber Morgan Health Department because of the presence of methamphetamine toxins contaminating the premises, according to charging documents.

Her two minor children have been placed under the jurisdiction of the state Division of Child and Family Services.

The new charges against Milissa Pietszak, 36, stem from heroin and a meth pipe found on her person when she was arrested Saturday by South Ogden police on the prior charges. Those charges resulted after a Nov. 1 search warrant served at her home revealed her room littered with heroin residue, drug paraphernalia, and two baggies of methamphetamine, according to the court filings in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.

More than 52 pieces of tinfoil were present with burnt residue of heroin, according to the filings.

Pietszak was not present Nov. 1 when the warrant was served, although her children were, their toys and clothes mixed in with the various drugs and paraphernalia, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“Milissa has eluded police contact and last update from DCFS has not had an in-person contact which had been scheduled (regarding custody of her children),”

At her arrest Nov. 26, South Ogden police located her inside a car outside her home. She refused to exit the vehicle and officers had to break a window to forcibly take her into custody.

During transport to jail, Pietszak told officers she had swallowed a baggie of fentanyl pills and needed to be taken to a hospital. No fentanyl was found, according to the charging documents, but she was discovered to be in possession of a meth pipe at the hospital where she also fought with medical personnel and officers.

“Milissa openly expressed her desire to never stop using drugs … Milissa made several comments about leaving Utah and going to Oregon where drug use is legal.”