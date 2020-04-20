South Salt Lake mother arrested after Amber Alert facing felony kidnapping charge

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Salt Lake mother who was arrested after an Amber Alert over the weekend is now facing a first-degree felony child kidnapping charge.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Courtney Lynn Crow, 25, was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with her bail set at $50,000.

The child was taken from a residence in the area of Bank Avenue in South Salt Lake in the early hours of Sunday morning. Crow is the child’s non-custodial mother, the statement said.

“The A/P (accused person) went to the residence and admitted to taking the child knowing that she does not currently have custody,” the statement said. “The child is currently in the custody of the A/P’s uncle. After taking the child the A/P admitted to driving to Wendover crossing state lines with the intent to raise the child.”

The suspect admitted to police that she took the 4-year-old child because she wants to raise the her, and also admitted to leaving the state with the child prior to coming back to South Salt Lake, the statement said. It’s not clear why the mother returned to Utah after taking the child.

“If released, this creates a substantial risk that the child may be kidnapped again and the A/P may try and flee the state with the child,” the statement added.

The Amber Alert was issued at 3:33 a.m. and cancelled at approximately 6 a.m. after the child was located.