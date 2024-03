SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy believed to be a runaway.

“Henry Rodriguez Gomez ran away from home about three weeks ago,” the SSLPD statement says.

“He is about 5 feet 8 inches and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.”

Anyone with information on the juvenile’s location is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case #LK24-8178.