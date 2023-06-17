South Salt Lake traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, arsenal of rifle, sword, machetes, brass knuckles

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver stopped by a South Salt Lake Police officer because of a cracked windshield was ultimately booked for possession of multiple dangerous weapons as a restricted person, and on drug charges.

The stop happened at 12:45 a.m. Saturday near 3500 S. Main St.

“I pulled behind the vehicle and further noticed the license plates were not properly illuminated,” the arresting officer wrote in a probable cause statement for David Carl Russell, 63.

“While conducting a records check of the A/P (arrested party), he attempted to exit the car and showed me a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance. A record check of the A/P returned two felony warrants for his arrest. The A/P was taken into custody without incident.”

A search turned up a glass pipe with dark residue and a syringe in Russell’s coat pocket. A vehicle search yielded two small bags of a clear, crystal-like substances, a plastic bag of a leafy, green substance, the weapons including a pair of brass knuckles, a sword and two machetes.

“Post Miranda, the A/P spontaneously told me he knew he was a restricted person and had a gun underneath a black tarp located in the bed of his vehicle. A second search of the A/P’s vehicle yielded a .22 rifle. The A/P denied knowing what the clear, crystal-like substance was but then stated he smokes methamphetamine and marijuana. The A/P further stated the he uses the glass pipe to smoke marijuana.”

The substances field tested positive for marijuana and meth, the probable cause statement says.

“Through the course of my investigation, it was found that the A/P is a category two restricted person and was convicted in 2012 of the same charges. The A/P is further awaiting trial for a 2022 case where he was charged for possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Russell was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system on suspicion of:

Purchase, transport, possession or use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Five counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Russell was ordered to be held without bail.